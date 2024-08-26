Shops in North Hills' new Main District starting to open; Restoration Hardware coming in October

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Shops in North Hills' new Main District are starting to open, after three years of construction and a $350 million investment.

The anchor is a three-story, 50,000 Restoration Hardware.

An atrium is being built on top level and it will offer customers a unique experience. A restaurant and wine bar are going into the space.

"I'm excited for it. It's definitely going to be beautiful," said Raleigh resident Jannah Jones.

The restaurant is slated to open in mid-October.

"I think it's great," said Raleigh resident Kevin Nguyen. "It's going to bring in a lot more people here, which is good."

New office, retail and residential space is also going up on the former JCPenney's site.

"When JCPenney's closed in 2020, it allowed us an opportunity to begin construction," said Kane Realty Director of Development Kallie Walker.

Former Raleigh JCPenney's in North Hills that closed in 2020

"This is going to be a very vibrant, exciting addition to the main district. There's a half-acre public plaza right behind me that will be home to many events and activations throughout the year."

Madewell opened on Monday. J.Crew and other retailers will start welcoming customers in a few weeks.

Quintessentials, a nearby, female-owned small business that's been around 30 years, is excited about the expected uptick foot traffic.

"We are gearing up for the fourth quarter, which means all the holidays coming up in the fall," said Quintessentials Assistant Manager Julia Brown.

A thousand parking spaces have been added for this new section.

