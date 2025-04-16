Boyfriend charged in death of missing Fayetteville woman: 'You took someone away from family'

Tyrique Williams, 26, is charged in the death of Annie Lock, of Fayetteville, whose remains were found in a body of water in Robeson County.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The boyfriend of the Fayetteville woman whose remains were found in a body of water in Robeson County was arrested in connection with her death.

Tyrique Williams, 26, is being charged with First Degree Murder and Concealment of Death. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said Williams is also facing dismemberment charges.

He was arrested by U.S. Army CID at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and transported to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in Waynesville, Missouri. He will remain in custody there until arrangements are made for his extradition back to Fayetteville.

According to the U.S. Army, Private First Class Tyrique Williams was in Basic Combat Training with the 35th Engineer Battalion at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He arrived there March 12th, 2025.

Tyrique Williams (Photo: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)

Annie Lock Disappears

Annie Lock's family spoke with ABC11 Eyewitness News and said she was five weeks pregnant when she vanished.

"I found out this on my birthday that my child was gone," said Tanya Whitehead, Annie Lock's mother.

Annie Lock (Photo Credit: Family)

A joint investigation between the Fayetteville Police Department and Robeson County Sheriff's Office led to the discovery of her remains. Investigators don't have a timeframe for how long her body had been in the water, but they told ABC11 Eyewitness News her remains were found in the advanced stages of decomposition.

"You took someone away from her family. She never did anything wrong," she said.

Annie Lock was last seen in August of last year, but officially reported missing in October.

"My friend had her dreams taken away. She wanted to be a mom ever since I met her. She got that cut short. That's not fair," said Katrice Baker, Lock's best friend of almost 20 years.

It took Lock's younger sister Tanya Lock two months to file a missing person's report because she said she thought her sister's boyfriend had already filed one.

"I found out in October because I questioned him. I said have detectives reached back out to you in reference of anything? He said I didn't file a report," said Lock.

Loved ones of Annie Lock said she lived at the Cliffdale Ridge apartments with Williams and their one year old daughter. Neighbors said they often heard and saw disputes between the couple.

"They would be outside pushing each other and stuff like that," said one neighbor.

Lock's family started an online fundraiser to help cover the cost of her funeral expenses.

