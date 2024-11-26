Gov. Roy Cooper vetoes Senate Bill 382, calling it a 'sham'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has vetoed Senate Bill 382.

The bill would provide $227 million toward disaster relief efforts in western North Carolina. However, the new legislation would also strip power from the incoming Democratic governor and Democratic attorney general. It would also reduce the window to fix provisional ballots after Election Day.

In a statement to ABC11, Cooper said: "This legislation is a sham. It does not send money to Western North Carolina but merely shuffles money from one fund to another in Raleigh. This legislation was titled disaster relief but instead violates the constitution by taking appointments away from the next Governor for the Board of Elections, Utilities Commission and Commander of the NC Highway Patrol, letting political parties choose appellate judges and interfering with the Attorney General's ability to advocate for lower electric bills for consumers."

"Instead of giving small business grants to disaster counties, it strikes a cruel blow by blocking the extension of better unemployment benefits for people who have lost jobs because of natural disasters," he continued. "Finally, it plays politics by taking away two judges elected by the people and adding two judges appointed by the legislature, taking away authority from the Lieutenant Governor and the Superintendent of Public Instruction and more."

This comes after Reverend Dr. William Barber and several advocacy groups gathered Monday to rail against the bill.

