Senate overrides Cooper's veto of SB 382; vocal protesters ejected from gallery

The measure, which provides more relief to Helene victims but also weakens powers of certain statewide offices, now goes to the NC House.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Before the Senate could even move forward with its veto override vote Monday afternoon, protesters sitting in the gallery were vocally sharing their displeasure.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, acting quickly, ordered the sergeant-at-arms to clear the gallery and called for a brief recess.

"Clear the gallery. Just clear the gallery. Everybody's got to go. Everybody's got to go. Clear the gallery. Not going to be tolerated," said Robinson.

After they left, Robinson delivered brief remarks to the chamber.

"I want to make a point. Democracy has a process. That process has to be followed, and part of that process is to be orderly. To do things right and in order," said Robinson.

Ultimately, the Senate voted 30-19 to override Gov, Roy Cooper's veto of SB 382, just days after he called the legislation a "sham."

"I think this is definitely a way for Republicans to disenfranchise voters in every single way, shape and form that they can," said North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton. "And what we should be nervous about the most is I think that they are trying to disguise this bill and not give it the fair amount of time that it would in the public eye as a normal piece of legislation."

SB 382 was introduced through a conference report and passed by both the House and Senate within 48 hours in late November, a process that drew pushback during floor debate.

The bill directs an additional $227 million toward disaster relief from the state's savings reserve, marking the third round of public support in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

However, the bulk of the measure enacts a series of completely unrelated changes, which would weaken the power of the lieutenant governor, attorney general, and superintendent of public instruction's offices, all of which were won by Democrats in the November elections.

Further, it shifts power from the governor's office, set to be held by Democrat Josh Stein, to the auditor's office, which will be overseen by Republican Dave Boliek, regarding the appointment of members to the State Board of Elections.

"This is a betrayal of our people. A betrayal of western North Carolina. (It) does not provide real relief when relief is really needed. And (it's) an attempt to restructure our government. We know the people in North Carolina voted against single-party rule. That was the will of the people," said Serena Sebring, Executive Director of left-leaning Blueprint North Carolina.

The legislation also would significantly cut down on the period to correct provisional ballots, from the current 10-day window to just 2 1/2 days, installing a deadline of Friday at noon following Election Day. In last month's election, 65,013 provisional ballots were cast, including 6,262 in Wake County, the most in the state.

Elections officials have voiced concern about the ability to process ballots in an expedited timeframe. Senate President Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said though there are no detailed plans at this juncture, lawmakers are looking into providing additional support to county boards of elections.

"I do think that it's incumbent upon us if we're insisting that the count take place sooner, that we provide the necessary tools for that to take place," said Berger.

Monday's public response comes following a news conference held at the General Assembly last week, in which the Rev. William Barber and representatives of several other organizations spoke out against the bill. While Barber was not in attendance Monday, others who spoke during the news conference were, as they called on the public to return next week as the House readies its veto override vote.

"We're not going to let this go without a fight. No, we are going to get information. We have power and we know we have power and we're going to use that power right now," said the Rev. Rob Stephens with Repairers of the Breach.

During the initial House vote, three Republicans who represent the state's westernmost districts voted against the bill. Should they do so again, a veto override would fail, absent any crossover support from Democrats.

"I'm confident the House will have the votes to override the veto," said Berger.