Local Elections
Raleigh
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Mary-Ann Baldwin
0
0%
Zainab Baloch
0
0%
Charles Francis
0
0%
George Knott
0
0%
Caroline Sullivan
0
0%
Justin L. Sutton
0
0%
Raleigh
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
James Garland Bledsoe
0
0%
Jonathan Melton
0
0%
Portia Wilson Rochelle
0
0%
Carlie Allison Spencer
0
0%
Russ Stephenson
0
0%
Nicole Stewart*
0
0%
Raleigh
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Joshua Bradley
0
0%
Patrick Buffkin
0
0%
Sam Hershey
0
0%
Raleigh
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
David Cox*
0
0%
Brian Fitzsimmons
0
0%
Raleigh
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Shelia Alamin-Khashoggi
0
0%
Corey Branch*
0
0%
Wanda Hunter
0
0%
Ricky Scott
0
0%
Raleigh
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Brittany Bryan
0
0%
Kay C. Crowder*
0
0%
Saige Martin
0
0%
April Parker
0
0%
Raleigh
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
David Knight
0
0%
Stef Mendell*
0
0%
Cary
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Dero-Asha Davis-Weeks
0
0%
Harold Weinbrecht*
0
0%
Cary
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Beth Friedrich
0
0%
Ken George*
0
0%
Ya Liu
0
0%
Cary
Answer
Total Votes
Pct.
Yes
0
0%
No
0
0%
Cary
Answer
Total Votes
Pct.
Yes
0
0%
No
0
0%
Durham
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Charlitta Burruss
0
0%
Javiera Caballero*
0
0%
Ricardo Correa
0
0%
Joshua Gunn
0
0%
Jillian Johnson*
0
0%
Daniel Meier
0
0%
Victoria Peterson
0
0%
Charlie Reece*
0
0%
John Tarantino
0
0%
Jacqueline Wagstaff
0
0%
Fayetteville
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Janene M. Ackles
0
0%
Arnita Mace Bristol
0
0%
Shakeyla M. Ingram
0
0%
Fayetteville
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Chris Davis
0
0%
Mary Johnson Ferguson
0
0%
Carlos Swinger
0
0%
Goldsboro
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Hiawatha Jones
0
0%
Zachary E. Lilly
0
0%
Antonio Williams*
0
0%
Goldsboro
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Constance Bryant Coram
0
0%
Jermaine Dawson
0
0%
David Ham*
0
0%
Adrian Worrell
0
0%
Rocky Mount
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Robert L. Alston
0
0%
Kevin B. Jones
0
0%
Sandy Roberson
0
0%
Bronson Williams
0
0%
Rocky Mount
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Andre' D. Knight*
0
0%
Tarrick Pittman
0
0%
Rocky Mount
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Richard Joyner*
0
0%
Nellene Richardson
0
0%
Gwen Wilkins
0
0%
Rocky Mount
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
T.J. Walker, Jr.
0
0%
Elaine B. Williams
0
0%
Rocky Mount
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Robert E. Cordell
0
0%
Elijah Lige Daughtridge
0
0%
Dunn
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
April Gaulden
0
0%
Gwendolyn McNeill*
0
0%
Dunn
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Frank McLean*
0
0%
Vincent O'Connors Pressley
0
0%
Dunn
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Jennifer M. Fortin
0
0%
Billy N. Tart*
0
0%
Erwin
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Mindy Alvarado
0
0%
Frankie Ballard*
0
0%
J. Erin Harrington
0
0%
Henderson
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
Eddie Ellington
0
0%
Sharon K. Owens
0
0%
Henderson
Candidates
Party
Total Votes
Pct.
George M. Daye*
0
0%
Jason A. Spriggs
0
0%
