NC mom diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer at age 31, now she's trying to save other women

According to the CDC, about 10 percent of all new cases of breast cancer in the United States are found in women younger than 45 years old.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been four years since Kristin Jackson received the biopsy and stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis that followed.

At 35 years old, she remembered wondering if she'd live to see her children grow up.

"Trying to fight a battle I might not win. It was just a whirlwind of things," said Jackson. " I started to feel a little lump and it started out like the size of a dime and within three months it grew to the size of a lemon. I knew it was something."

The mother of four has a lot to live for. She began aggressive chemo and radiation treatments, which caused her to lose her hair.

"I did gene testing. They told me I carried the gene. It instantly was a fear. I had just had a daughter. I was like what if I pass it down to her," she questioned.

It's more common among African American women and more likely to be found at a later stage, which means it Is often more aggressive and harder to treat. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in this country.

This marks the third year that WakeMed has stepped in to serve underserved and uninsured women over 40 years old. They are offering free 3D mammograms using a state-of-the-art mobile unit. Medical experts recommend screenings because early detection increases the chance of surviving.

"If you feel like something is not right, don't wait," exclaimed Adrienne Jackson, a WakeMed breast imaging navigator. "If you feel a lump, don't hold off thinking it will go away."

The hospital said the ten-day event is booked with appointments, but have limited walk-in availability.

"Early detection is key," said Jackson.

That early detection is what the young mom believes saved her life. Jackson recently celebrated four years in remission by holding a "think pink party" with her friends. This survivor said this battle taught her a lot.

Breast cancer survivor Kristin Jackson recently celebrated four years in remission by holding a "think pink party" with her friends

"I don't think I realized how strong I really am," she said.