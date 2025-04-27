Injured bald eagle rescued at Jordan Lake, expected to be OK

After nearly a decade of not being able to see clearly, a 40-year-old therapy bird has regained his eyesight.

After nearly a decade of not being able to see clearly, a 40-year-old therapy bird has regained his eyesight.

After nearly a decade of not being able to see clearly, a 40-year-old therapy bird has regained his eyesight.

After nearly a decade of not being able to see clearly, a 40-year-old therapy bird has regained his eyesight.

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- An injured eagle was rescued at Jordan Lake on Thursday

Wildlife photographer Imraan Hemed found a bald eagle with a hip injury on Seaforth Beach and immediately notified authorities.

According to a a social media post from the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, Animal Resource Officer Joshua Thompson took the bird to Holly's Nest Animal Rescue. It was determined the bird's injuries were likely the result of a fight with another eagle.

Wildlife photographer Imraan Hemed found a bald eagle with a hip injury on Seaforth Beach. Photos | Chatham County Sheriff's Office

"This was the first bald eagle I've ever handled," Thompson said. "It was incredible to see him up close -- he was a big guy."

SEE ALSO | 40-year-old blind therapy Cockatoo regains vision after surgery at NC State

The eagle is expected to be OK and will be released back into the wild.

"Chatham Sheriff's Animal Resources responds to calls involving both domestic animals and wildlife in distress, often working with outside rescue partners like Holly's Nest to ensure animals receive appropriate care and rehabilitation," the sheriff's office said in a social media post.

Injured eagle found at Jordan Lake is expected to be OK and will be released back into the wild. Photo | Chatham County Sheriff's Office

Featured video in media player is from a previous report.