40-year-old blind therapy Cockatoo regains vision after surgery at NC State

After nearly a decade of not being able to see clearly, a 40-year-old therapy bird has regained his eyesight.

After nearly a decade of not being able to see clearly, a 40-year-old therapy bird has regained his eyesight.

After nearly a decade of not being able to see clearly, a 40-year-old therapy bird has regained his eyesight.

After nearly a decade of not being able to see clearly, a 40-year-old therapy bird has regained his eyesight.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After nearly a decade of not being able to see clearly, a 40-year-old therapy bird has regained his eyesight.

Boo, a two pound, 18-inch cockatoo, has spent the last 10-year of his life almost totally blind, unable to fly or perch reduced to waddling like a duck, bumping into walls and sleeping on a blanket at the bottom of his cage due to cataracts.

Afraid about the decline of his health, Boo's owner, Amy Hurst, decided to take a risk and get surgery at the NC State College Veterinary Hospital.

In March, the NC State exotics team attempted a rare procedure on Boo to remove cataracts from his right eye.

The surgery was successful and Boo's owner says he's doing great.

For more about Boo's journey visit here.