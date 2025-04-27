Police investigating after reports of gunfire near Dogwood Festival in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Dogwood Festival in Fayetteville ended early on Saturday after reports of gunfire nearby.

Festival officials said the incident did not happen on the grounds of the event.

According to Fayetteville police, the incident happened in the parking lot of the public library near Maiden Lane and Ray Avenue.

Authorities said no injuries were reported.

Dogwood Festival officials posted a statement to social media.

"When the initial statement was released, it was intended to inform those already present of the situation. As part of our standard operating procedures, a public announcement is made immediately, and an evacuation of the park is conducted, which was done promptly.

When we state that the incident is "not within our footprint," it is to clarify that the situation is outside of our area of operations. As such, we, like the rest of the community, are awaiting further information from the appropriate authorities.

The safety of our guests, staff, and community is always our top priority. In certain situations, that means we can only share the information that has been verified and confirmed. If the situation were within our footprint, we would be able to provide more detailed updates accordingly.

Authorities are also investigating a second shooting that happened on Rowan and Ramsey Street shortly after the first incident.

Police have not said if the two shootings are connected.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.