St. Andrews University to close for good after the spring 2025 semester

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A university in North Carolina is closing its doors at the end of the semester.

St. Andrews University posted the announcement Friday on its website and Facebook page. In addition, a statement was released by the North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU).

The university said it will cease operations on May 5.

The university is located in Laurinburg and has a campus in Pinehurst, according to its website.

Full statement

"It is with deep regret that we announce that St. Andrews University, a branch campus of Webber International University, will cease operations after the Spring 2025 semester. The final day of campus operations is scheduled for May 5, 2025, unless otherwise needed to support a smooth and compassionate transition. This decision, as resolved by the Board of Trustees, comes after extensive financial analysis, strategic review and exhaustive recovery efforts. We are conveying this news with a shared commitment to transparency, support, and integrity. For many years, St. Andrews has worked diligently to balance affordability, student experience, and academic quality. Despite these efforts and the steadfast dedication of its faculty, staff, students, and alumni, the financial realities of maintaining operations in Laurinburg have become unsustainable."

"We explored every viable path forward," said Dr. Nelson Marquez, President and CEO of Webber International University. "But the persistent financial and enrollment challenges facing St. Andrews could no longer be mitigated through internal solutions alone. This was a deeply painful but necessary decision."

NCICU statement:

"NCICU expresses its deep sadness and heartfelt support following the announcement that St. Andrews University will close after the Spring 2025 semester."

St. Andrews U History

The release from NCICU says St. Andrews has played a remarkable role in North Carolina's educational and cultural landscape. Established in 1958 through the merger of Flora Macdonald College for Women in Red Springs, NC, and Presbyterian Junior College in Maxton, NC, with institutional roots dating back to 1896, St. Andrews has long been celebrated for its pioneering spirit, global education initiatives, and tireless commitment to access and innovation.

"The City of Laurinburg welcomed St. Andrews with open arms upon its founding, and the university has served as a vital educational, economic, and cultural hub in the region for decades," said NCICU President Dr. A. Hope Williams. "St. Andrews University has touched the lives of generations of students. St. Andrews has exemplified how private higher education can change lives, communities, and the world, from its internationally recognized equine and therapeutic horsemanship programs to its leadership in creating one of the nation's first barrier-free campuses. We are deeply grateful for the extraordinary contributions of its faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community partners. Its influence extends far beyond its campus and will endure in the lives of its graduates and the communities it has served."

The university also housed the St. Andrews Press, which, for more than 50 years, introduced readers worldwide to emerging literary voices and made a lasting impact in publishing and poetry.

In response to the closure, NCICU campuses are already assisting students, faculty, and staff by facilitating transfer opportunities, providing advising and admissions support, and exploring potential employment and placement options. Dr. Tarun Malik, Campus President/Provost of St. Andrews University, stated, "...the values that defined St. Andrews - resilience, service, learning, and community - will endure in the lives of our graduates and the hearts of all who called this place home."

NCICU fully supports the St. Andrews community during this transition and will continue to honor its legacy in the months and years to come. NCICU is the statewide office of private, nonprofit, liberal arts and research colleges and universities.