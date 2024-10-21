24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
WakeMed offering free mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Monday, October 21, 2024 10:55AM
Monday, October 21, 2024 10:55AM
WakeMed offering free mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Starting today, uninsured women over 40 can receive a mammogram at no cost.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and for the third year in a row WakeMed is offering free 3D mammograms to women.

The hospital network is teaming up with the medical device company Siemens Healthineers for the event.

Starting today, uninsured women over 40 can receive a mammogram at no cost.

The bus will be parked at WakeMed's Raleigh Medical Park.

This week the mobile suite will be open daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Next week the hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event runs until October 31.

