NC farmers, gardeners prepare now, the spotted lanternfly could damage

The insects and their egg masses have been found in 17 states, including North Carolina.

The insects and their egg masses have been found in 17 states, including North Carolina.

The insects and their egg masses have been found in 17 states, including North Carolina.

The insects and their egg masses have been found in 17 states, including North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Now that spring has sprung, so have the spotted lantern flies.

The insects and their egg masses have been found in 17 states, including North Carolina.

Officials advise people to look for and destroy lantern eggs before they hatch.

The invasive pests feast on a wide range of plants and threaten crops.

The egg masses can be found on a variety of surfaces including trees, rocks, vehicles, equipment and lawn furniture.

Download the ABC11 App for Breaking News and Weather Alerts

Prevention Tips

According to the USDA's website, there are some things you can do to prevent and deter the spotted lanternfly from taking over your plants.



Inspect your trees and plants for signs of this pest, particularly at dusk and at night when the insects tend to gather in large groups on trunks and stems.

Check your vehicle before leaving a parking lot or work site and inspect vehicles for eggs or insects. Check doors, sides, bumpers, wheel wells, grills, and roofs. If found, destroy any eggs or insects you find.

Close your car windows as spotted lanternflies and their nymphs can enter vehicles unsuspectedly. When parked, make sure to keep windows closed. If possible, try to park 15 feet away from trees.

Look for egg masses in your trees, bricks, stones, and other smooth surfaces. If you find eggs, smash them and scrape them into a plastic zippered bag filled with hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol to kill them. Then, zip the bag shut and dispose of it in the trash.

During the winter months, check your outdoor items for egg masses, including items you may bring indoors.

SEE ALSO | Fire ant season expected to keep pest companies busy in NC

ALSO SEE | NC homeowners encouraged to check now for bats, make repairs to keep them out

