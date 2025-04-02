Fire ant season expected to keep pest companies busy in NC

Pest control companies in the Triangle are already getting calls for complaints of fire ants.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- It's the season of pollen, spring temperatures, and it can also mean so some not so friendly neighbors coming out of the woodwork.

Pest control companies in the Triangle are already getting calls for complaints of fire ants. We tagged along with Will Adkins from Pest and Termite Consultants to a house in Knightdale. They showed us one medium-sized colony in the yard, estimated to be home to at least 50,000-100,000 ants.

Adkins says when it gets to be bad, it's important not to try and clear it out yourself.

"We've had some old folks that say, oh, you know, just put a little gasoline on it that'll take care of it, but that's not very environmentally friendly," Adkins says.

Instead, Adkins uses a bait in a ring around the mound to kill off the colony within 24 hours.

Red and black fire ants are both common in North Carolina, and can cause anaphylactic shock especially for vulnerable kids, elderly, and pets.

If you accidentally stumble upon their colony, getting away fast can help.

"They can't fly like hornets or yellowjackets, they're not going to be able to move to you as quickly so getting away from the mound is key, brushing them off is essential," says NC State Entomologist Christopher Hayes.

Hayes says they're also paying attention to hybrid fire ants, a potent combination of both red and fire ants spreading across the state.

"Not only are they quick spreading and aggressive, but they're more resistant to cold; they can spread in colder climates faster because they emerge sooner," he explains.

In just the past decade their territory has expanded, to now include 77 out of 100 North Carolina counties, including portions of western North Carolina where it used to be too cold for them to inhabit.

Fire ant season typically lasts throughout the summer.