Pets & Animals

Spotted lanternfly sighting confirmed in North Carolina

EMBED <>More Videos

Lanternfly Earings?

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A population of an invasive fly from Asia has been discovered in North Carolina, confirming a prediction from agriculture experts that it was only a matter of time before the potentially destructive pest reached the state.

Late last month, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service announced an infestation of the spotted lanternfly in Kernersville, just east of Winston-Salem. According to a news release from N.C. State University, the infestation covers a 5-mile (8 km)-radius, suggesting it's likely been there for a couple of years before it was reported.

The first U.S. sighting of the spotted lanternfly was in Pennsylvania in 2014, the news release said. Since then, it has since been found in nine other states in New England and the Midwest. In late 2021, an infestation was found near the Virginia-North Carolina state line.

During heavy infestations, the spotted lanternfly may kill grapevines, and mating swarms may disrupt events at vineyards. It feeds on more than 100 species of plants, including hops, fruit trees and native trees. It is also attracted to popular plants used for landscaping around homes and businesses.

Spotted lanternflies are native to China, India and Vietnam, N.C. State reports.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsncbugsinsect
Copyright © 2022 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
TOP STORIES
Man struck by lightning near island off North Carolina
Is your home prepared for hurricane season?
Wake County continues to scale down COVID-19 testing sites
Fireworks dazzle over Dix Park, downtown Raleigh for Fourth of July
Highland Park 4th of July parade shooting survivors speak out
Renters struggle to find apartments in hot housing market
Brittney Griner writes letter to Pres. Biden pleading for his help
Show More
2 police officers shot during July 4th festivities in Philadelphia
Highland Park parade shooting victims range in age from 8 to 85
Person of interest taken into custody after 6 killed in IL shooting
Don't celebrate July 4 by shooting guns, police warn
Dix Park becoming premiere spot for big events
More TOP STORIES News