Some NC sellers get creative, flexible in 'stressful' spring housing market in uncertain economy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- George Vaughn's son lives in Toronto and Vaughn has been managing his investment properties over the year. His son has decided to unload some of properties and Vaughn is selling them himself to save some money in this economy.

They just listed a ranch along Marlborough Road. There's a massive sign in the front yard listing the property features and price.

Vaughn says you must be creative and flexible in this economy.

"We are willing to come down," he said.

Realtor Erica Sizemore says it has not been a typical, busy spring market. Home are sitting longer and there's more inventory.

There is a 42 percent rise in homes on the market from this time last year.

"It's stressful for everybody," said Sizemore. "Things are taking longer to sell."

She expects things could heat up in the summer but right now, Sizemore says there's too much uncertainty.

"We've got tariffs. We've got DOGE," said Sizemore. "Everyone's feeling a little uneasy and we also have market movement. The market movement is also making people uneasy. This is where they're pulling from deposits, down payments."

Vaughn says in this economy, he knows he'll have to work with buyers.

"I think if you have a fair price, you still can have interest," said Vaughn.

