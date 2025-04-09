Housing advocates rally support at General Assembly: 'It's a human right'

Housing advocates rallied outside the state legislature for more funding to address the critical need.

Housing advocates rallied outside the state legislature for more funding to address the critical need.

Housing advocates rallied outside the state legislature for more funding to address the critical need.

Housing advocates rallied outside the state legislature for more funding to address the critical need.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Housing advocates rallied outside the state legislature for more funding to address the critical need. Several organizations partnered up to shine a light on housing justice, which means every person has a right to housing.

It's something that's not always attainable for everyone. It's also a day that Keena Lee never thought she'd see.

"I have experienced homelessness before. I was homeless when I was pregnant with my first son," said Lee.

She has been a homeowner for at least 10 years and said there were many challenges to attaining homeownership.

"Renting, prices, going up. I just couldn't make it happen. I didn't have good credit," she said.

Lee was among several people representing organizations that rallied outside the state legislature. The group walked the halls of the general assembly and met with lawmakers.

"Homelessness looks like teachers who can't afford to live in their community because the rent is too high and childcare is too high. Homelessness looks like a family that lost their job," said North Carolina Coalition to End Homelessness Executive Director Dr. Latonya Agard.

ALSO SEE:Raleigh small businesses scramble to plan for tariffs, possible dips in consumer spending

Thousands of people across the state experience homelessness every day. Housing advocates like Habitat for Humanity North Carolina CEO Paul Reeves work with underserved communities.

"I feel like our impact today is amplified because we're here with other providers of affordable housing," he said. "Homeownership is a great way of developing generational wealth. In rentals, you just can't do that."

Habitat for Humanity works to make sure thousands become homeowners every year. Lee is one of them and now volunteers as a housing counselor.

"What that means is if you don't have a home, you don't have a life. If homeownership is not affordable, then we're going to have a bigger crisis," she said.