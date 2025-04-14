'Raj Mehta Day of Good.' Sister honors brother by making April 15 a celebration of kindness

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- April 15 may be known as Tax Day, but for many in the Triangle and beyond-it has also become a day dedicated to kindness, connection and community.

Raj Mehta died by suicide in March 2020. He was an engineering student at Duke University who, according to loved ones, left a lasting impact on the people around him. In the years since his passing, Pooja Mehta has led the effort to transform the day into one of positivity and action.

"Over the last five years, it has grown from coast to coast and to a global community. Part of participating in this is tapping into your own personal ability to make a difference in the world around you to the people around you," said Pooja Mehta.

"But there are so many ways that you can make a connection with the people around you. You can buy groceries for a neighbor. You could call a friend that you haven't heard from in a while. You could go for a walk around your neighborhood and pick up trash in a socially distanced way. And so I just kind of put out that call with those broad suggestions, and people took to it very, very readily," she added.

Anyone can take part in Raj Mehta Day of Good by doing something kind-whether it's a small gesture or a larger act of service. The initiative also shares more ideas on its official website.

This year, the movement is growing through formal partnerships with several Wake County nonprofits, including NC Asian Americans Together, Note in the Pocket, A Place at the Table, and Kiran.