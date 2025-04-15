Senate budget proposal highlighted by tax cuts, more Helene relief funding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Monday, Senate Republicans presented their proposed budget for the next two years, one month after Gov. Josh Stein presented his $33.6 billion budget proposal.

The Senate proposal recommends a smaller budget increase than Stein's -- $32.6 billion in year one and $33.3 in year two -- both up from the current budget of $31.7 billion. It includes raises for most state employees, teachers, and law enforcement, as well as hundreds of millions in new Hurricane Helene relief funding and additional tax cuts.

"Address our most pressing needs, including Hurricane Helene recovery, increase salaries for most state employees and teachers and cut taxes for all North Carolinians," said Senate President Phil Berger, laying out his party's vision for the next two years.

One of the first points Berger laid out at Monday's news conference was about pay raises. Under the Senate proposal, most state employees would get a 1.25% pay increase in year one, plus a $3,000 bonus paid out during the two years. Teachers would receive an average 2.3% pay increase in year one and an average of 3.3% during the two years, plus the same $3,000 bonuses. Finally, state law enforcement officials, correctional officers, and Capitol Police would receive 5.25% raises, while local law enforcement officers would receive $3,000 bonuses.

"The budget makes a concerted effort to target areas with the most pressing workforce shortages," Berger said.

In response, educators panned the budget proposal, with NCAE President Tamika Walker Kelly saying in part: "The Senate budget fails to meet the needs of working-class families and lacks the vision for public schools that our students deserve."

The proposal also includes more tax cuts, slashing personal income tax rates to 3.49% in 2027 and 2.99% in 2028. Berger said that was keeping with Republican promises that they've made a priority since 2011.

"Our state has faced significant challenges over the last year, in part because of the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene; this budget reaffirms our commitment to western North Carolina and continued economic growth," Berger said. "We took a critical look at all state spending to find opportunities to cut obsolete or outdated programs to better reflect today's needs and continue to provide tax relief for North Carolina's people and small businesses."