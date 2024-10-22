Former Durham Police officer pleads guilty to sexually abusing young girls in his family

One victim said she hopes that speaking out all these years later will show others who have survived abuse that it's never too late to come forward.

Former Durham Police officer pleads guilty to sexually abusing girls One victim said she hopes that speaking out all these years later will show others who have survived abuse that it's never too late to come forward.

Former Durham Police officer pleads guilty to sexually abusing girls One victim said she hopes that speaking out all these years later will show others who have survived abuse that it's never too late to come forward.

Former Durham Police officer pleads guilty to sexually abusing girls One victim said she hopes that speaking out all these years later will show others who have survived abuse that it's never too late to come forward.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Brittaney McBride walked into a Durham County Courtroom on Monday with her support system by her side, finally ready to seek justice decades after a family member, Frank Lee Urban III, sexually abused her.

"There will be no more sweeping anything under the rug for the sake of his name," McBride told ABC11.

Urban served as a firefighter and eventually a police officer in Durham from 1968 to 1988. He pleaded guilty Monday to sexually abusing McBride when she was just 3 and 4 years old. He also pleaded guilty to sexually abusing another young girl in their family years later.

That fake image that he portrayed as a public servant or a good person finally came crumbling down, and the real monster was exposed. - Brittaney McBride, victim

The hearing detailed the horrific abuse both girls suffered at the hands of Urban, both saying it caused deep, lifelong trauma.

"That fake image that he portrayed as a public servant or a good person finally came crumbling down, and the real monster was exposed," McBride said.

McBride gave her victim impact statement through tears, explaining everything Urban put her through. She said she didn't know how she got through that but was relieved she had the strength to speak up in court.

"I truly do feel like this was my last chance for him to hear directly from me, how I feel about him, and what he's done," she said. "For him to know that that abuse in our family stops with me."

Urban was also given a chance to address the court and his victims after pleading guilty to the abuse.

"I am very remorseful, and I have almost attempted suicide," Urban told the court Monday when he was allowed to address the court. He went on to talk about how his life has been affected since his victims came forward, saying he doesn't want to leave the house anymore and he isn't celebrating Halloween this year. He remained emotionless as he delivered his short remarks and did not directly apologize to either of the girls he admitted to abusing.

As part of the plea agreement, the court ordered Urban to apologize to his victims directly. He chose to write a note to them. McBride's note read: "Hi Brittaney, I'm sorry. I'll always love you. Papa"

Though he was technically sentenced to at least seven years in prison for his crimes, his sentence was suspended as part of his plea agreement. It means that he will spend two years on probation at his home in Durham, instead of behind bars. As a result of his plea and sentence, the only potential chance he might serve prison time is if he violates the terms of his probation.

Urban is not allowed to contact his victims. He must register as a sex offender. He will not be allowed to be around children unsupervised.

Though McBride said she believes full justice would've meant prison time, she said she feels relief that he's finally been convicted and has admitted to what he's done.

McBride hopes that speaking out all these years later will show others who have survived abuse that it's never too late to come forward.

"I'm hoping that this reaches them and that they can find that strength and courage inside of them as well," McBride said.

The Durham District Attorney's Office also released this statement about the case: "The Durham DA's Office wants to thank the brave survivors in this case. Based on their testimony, the State was able to hold Mr. Urban accountable today with multiple felony convictions decades after these offenses occurred. This outcome is an example of the Durham DA's Office's commitment to survivors, no matter how long ago an assault occurred, and we hope it brings some closure to those the defendant has harmed."

If you are a victim of sexual assault or abuse, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline 24/7 for confidential support by dialing (800) 656-HOPE (4673). You can also click here to learn more about the resources offered in North Carolina.