Western NC deputy fire chief in Swannanoa begs people to stop sharing misinformation

A North Carolina man was arrested for allegedly threatening the lives of FEMA employees who were helping Hurricane Helene victims.

NC man arrested, accused of threatening FEMA workers A North Carolina man was arrested for allegedly threatening the lives of FEMA employees who were helping Hurricane Helene victims.

NC man arrested, accused of threatening FEMA workers A North Carolina man was arrested for allegedly threatening the lives of FEMA employees who were helping Hurricane Helene victims.

NC man arrested, accused of threatening FEMA workers A North Carolina man was arrested for allegedly threatening the lives of FEMA employees who were helping Hurricane Helene victims.

SWANNANOA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Misinformation about recovery efforts in western North Carolina continues to be a problem as the area tries to recover from the devastation and aftermath of Hurricane Helene. For weeks, Gov. Roy Cooper, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), WNC first responders and NC state and federal lawmakers from all parties have asked and pleaded with people to stop spreading misinformation.

Many of these lawmakers used their social media reach and television appearances to make public pleas for people to stop sharing and repeating misinformation. These were lawmakers who were boots on the ground assessing and helping with relief efforts in western North Carolina after Helene.

FEMA has been one of the biggest targets of misinformation in WNC, including threads that led them to pause operations briefly.

Last week, A North Carolina man was arrested for allegedly threatening the lives of FEMA workers who were helping Hurricane Helene victims.

This past weekend, a deputy fire chief in Swannanoa posted a strong message on the station's Facebook pleading with people to stop sharing misleading information. Deputy Chief Larry Pierson addressed the images and information that he has seen. He added context to some like the one of a refrigerated trailer being used by a funeral home. He said the facility didn't have electricity.

It hurts the very people we are all trying to help Governor Roy Cooper, NC

On Monday, October 21, Gov. Cooper made another plea for people to stop spreading misinformation and who it impacts the most.

"Deliberate disinformation and misinformation that has been condemned by a bipartisan coalition of local, state, and federal North Carolina officials needs to stop," Cooper said.

"It hurts the very people we are all trying to help."

And ahead of former president Donald Trump's visit to Asheville on Monday, Cooper said this:

"Donald Trump is coming to Asheville today. I'm asking that he not share lies or misinformation while he is here."

"Many survivors of this storm lost everything. They want help and they want the truth."

To truly help people we must check party politics at the door and get this job done. Governor Roy Cooper, NC

The full text from Pierson reads: "There is an image of a "reefer" (refrigerated trailer) at a funeral home insinuating there are so many, it is full. Logic would tell any of us that the funeral home also did not have power, and that is just such a contingency for normal operations at such a facility."

He also points out ways to know if the post is from a reliable source. "Just because a group has "emergency" in their name does not mean they are part of emergency services or privy to any public safety information, any more than any other citizen."

He also asked people who have shared posts that were not true to delete them. He stated sharing misinformation is not helping people heal or comforting the brokenhearted.

Read Deputy Chief Larry Pierson full post:

"As we still navigate the process of search and recovery, we beg that people do not share misleading, inflated, or sensationalized information from uninformed sources. We have seen inaccurate social media posts claiming their information is "verified" with no sources stating who verified it and no response when questions are asked.

From the actual responders from hour one, the boots on the ground, the ones who have been involved in rescuing and recovering our people, nobody is "hiding numbers". There are inflated numbers of body bags ordered, insinuating there are that many more that the public isn't being told about. Untrue.

There is an image of a "reefer" (refrigerated trailer) at a funeral home insinuating there are so many, it is full. Logic would tell any of us that the funeral home also did not have power, and that is just such a contingency for normal operations at such a facility.

Just because a group has "emergency" in their name does not mean they are part of emergency services or privy to any public safety information, any more than any other citizen.

If you have shared a social media post that claims what we are referring to, please delete it.. it is not helping our valley, healing our people, or comforting the broken hearted.

A short few days ago, I saw the first obituary for a person I recovered. It hit home as another step in healing for all of us. Each person and the effort for them are treated with the utmost respect and dignity as we have always bestowed on the people we serve.

There is so much work to do.. for the fire department, each area, individuals... and keep checking on your neighbor.

We are so proud of the community groups, the neighbor connections built and the outpouring of love on Swannanoa from so many states."

#resilient #lovethyneighbor

Deputy Chief, Larry Pierson

