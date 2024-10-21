NC Gov. Roy Cooper, FEMA gives update on Helene recovery

The governor has made multiple visits to the area since Hurricane Helene came through.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, and other state officials provided a storm recovery update on Monday morning, nearly three weeks after Hurricane Helene impacted western North Carolina.

Over 2,000 North Carolina National Guard personnel are on the ground, along with 1,200 FEMA workers assisting storm survivors. Volunteers are also helping with cleanup efforts.

Since Monday, Oct. 14, the death count related to the storm has remained at 95. North Carolina's Division of Public Health reports the majority of the 95 deaths have been attributed to drownings (32) and landslides (20). 26 people remain unaccounted for.

"Helene has been the deadliest and devastating storm in North Carolina history," Cooper said. "Because of heroic rescue work of first responders, soldiers, search and rescue teams, and even neighbors, thousands of lives have been saved."

Thanks to state, local, and federal workers, along with charities and volunteers, Cooper said, millions of pounds of food, water, medicine and supplies have been delivered.

According to the governor, FEMA has registered 206,00 people for individual assistance and distributed $124 million directly to people who need it. They have also provided temporary housing to over 5300 people.

Here are some other numbers:



Customers without power are at 5400, which is down from over a million.

NCDOT has reopened over 750 of 1200 roads closed after the storm

28 school districts have reopened, while seven remain closed

There are 25 portable water systems in place, either on partial system or system-wide boil advisory notice.

It's critical that Western North Carolina fully recover and make it more resilient and stronger," Cooper said. "This will take billions of dollars and years of bipartisan focus from everyone working together to make it happen, from new roads and bridges to public buildings to water supplies to people's homes. We need western North Carolina to recover."

