Police investigate deadly shooting in northeast Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers are investigating a reported deadly shooting Tuesday in the 2900 block of Sumner Boulevard.
It happened just after 3 p.m., RPD said.
Officers and detectives are at the scene conducting an active investigation.
No other details were immediately released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.
ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood