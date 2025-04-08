Police investigate deadly shooting in northeast Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers are investigating a reported deadly shooting Tuesday in the 2900 block of Sumner Boulevard.

It happened just after 3 p.m., RPD said.

Officers and detectives are at the scene conducting an active investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood