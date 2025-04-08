Wake County Public Schools seeks community input on 2025-26 district budget

WCPSS, the state's largest school district, gets roughly 10% of its money from the federal government.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County parents, it's your turn to weigh in on how money will be spent in the district next year.

Dr. Robert Taylor, the superintendent of Wake County Schools, shared his budget plan with the school board last month. He proposed a $2.28 billion operating budget for the 2025-26 school year, plus another billion for capital projects like building new schools.

Budget priorities include opening four new schools, employee compensation and ensuring new teachers receive masters pay, and student support services, which would support counselor, social worker and psychologist positions in schools.

Dr. Taylor's proposed budget call for $40.3 million more from the county, while realigning $20 million in existing funds. He said that is to cover rising operating costs and filling more positions.

You can weigh in during Tuesday's board meeting, starting at 5:30 p.m. at 5625 Dillard Drive in Cary.

