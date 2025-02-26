WCPSS superintendent speaks on potential federal funding cuts: 'Change how we do our business'

"It would change how we do our business, but it would not change our core business"

"It would change how we do our business, but it would not change our core business"

"It would change how we do our business, but it would not change our core business"

"It would change how we do our business, but it would not change our core business"

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County School District superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor told ABC11 that the administrator and legal staff are now looking into all of the Wake County School District's programs. They're trying to find the potential impact if the Trump Administration continues with its proposed cuts or dismantles the United States Department of Education.

"It would change how we do our business, but it would not change our core business," said Taylor.

He was able to pinpoint what could be on the chopping block.

"That means that extracurricular activities that we do, anything that we do to support students, beyond the required classroom instruction, that would have to be addressed and determine if that could continue to be funded," said Taylor.

Anywhere from nine to 11 percent of the district's budget comes from federal funding. Other federal dollars filter down from the county and state.

Taylor said Title I and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Special Education funding is used to hire a number of teachers.

ALSO SEE: NC Senate committee to discuss student's use of cell phones

"I would hope that we would never be in a situation where, there was a move to limit funding, in a very quick manner and not having a bridge support... . but to be here and then to cut it off and you be there, that creates shock to the system and that creates even more damage," said Taylor.

ABC11 reached out to the North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Maurice 'Mo" Green last week.

Green said in a statement:

"The staff at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and I are monitoring the discourse surrounding the proposal to eliminate or drastically downsize the U.S. Department of Education. Until an actionable plan to do so is released, it is impossible to speculate on the impact on North Carolina's public schools.

A productive partnership with and continued funding from the federal government are essential for North Carolina's students and schools. About $1.2 billion for North Carolina public schools comes from the U.S. Department of Education annually. Two of the largest programs are Title I, which provides funding for high-poverty schools, and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), which provides funding for students with disabilities. The complete loss of this funding would be detrimental to students and result in the loss of thousands of educator jobs."