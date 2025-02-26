NC Senate committee to discuss student's use of cell phones

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It will be another busy day for state lawmakers as committee discussions will take place in both chambers.

The Education and Higher Education Committee in the NC Senate will debate on student's use of cell phones in class, along with tablets and other wireless devices.

The house took up a similar matter this week that passed out of committee. It instructs local districts to adopt a cell phone-free education policies or severely restrict students access to them during instructional time.

During discussion, questions focused on safety considerations and flexibility to use phones for educational purposes.

ABC11 spoke with Tiffany Gladney, who works with the advocacy group NC Child. She supports the bill.

"It's impacting their learning, cyberbullying, teacher morale, in addition to mental health. And while this legislation will not completely solve the youth mental health crisis, it is a great first step," Gladney said.

The senate education committee will take up their more expansive version of the bill today at 11 a.m.

On Tuesday, the house passed its latest round of Hurricane Helene relief that totaled $500 million.

