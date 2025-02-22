Durham, Wake school leaders react to impending federal cuts

The Trump Administration's review of federal funding has created some uncertainty about grant funds used by counties and school districts.

The Trump Administration's review of federal funding has created some uncertainty about grant funds used by counties and school districts.

The Trump Administration's review of federal funding has created some uncertainty about grant funds used by counties and school districts.

The Trump Administration's review of federal funding has created some uncertainty about grant funds used by counties and school districts.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- No one is immune to the changes in Washington.

The Trump Administration's review of federal funding has created some uncertainty about grant funds used by counties and school districts.

As the Durham County Board of Commissioners met Friday, one topic that came to light was grant funding.

The board recognized it as an issue that cannot be resolved in the short term.

According to the commissioners, the county received funds from 78 grants, which equals around $63 million in revenue, and some of those are used to fund social services and public health programs.

"We're in a very difficult time and we are going to have some very hard decisions to make. I mean really getting back to the basics, especially if we're looking at uncertainty around federal programs."

Some commissioners were unclear on how local governments can replace these million-dollar losses.

The board also revealed that Durham Public Schools received approximately $25 million in federal funds that include aid for child nutrition and money for low-income schools.

According to the US Department of Education, the Trump Administration is eliminating some teacher training grants stating they promote divisive ideologies centered on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

One of the programs affected is Project Leaders, which recruits and trains teachers at 23 schools in Wake County.

Records show that some of the grant paid $1,500 retention bonuses for teachers and assistant principals and $2,500 retention bonuses for principals as part of what are described as efforts to recruit, retain, and develop diverse teachers and school leaders to positively influence student achievement.

Teachers said they were worried about the thousands of students that could go without.

"For our educators, who are our future educators, who are in programs that are now experiencing cuts and now facing the uncertainty of how those programs will continue, it does ultimately ask the question, what will happen to the students in those areas? said Tamika Walker Kelly of the North Carolina Association of Educators. "If those educators of potential educators are not able to finish their program because of the lack of funds, how will it impact those schools in those communities?"

Money was well spent, Wake Schools says

In a statement, the Wake County Public School System said, "There was no evidence of fraud, waste or abuse, and the program was operating as intended - delivering measurable results for our schools and students."

"I know that these programs are not only preparing our educators to teach the valuable skills that students need to know but also preparing them to teach in the communities that students come from," Walker Kelly said.

Wake County school officials also said their attorneys are reviewing the termination decision and how to respond.

Educators said parents can help advocate to state leaders to give more money to education.

Tamika WalkerKelly, North Carolina Association of Educators: "

"We continue to call on the state legislature to fully fund our public schools," Walker Kelly said. "And we are still yielding that call right now. Because it will be such a critical role that the state will play if the funding from the federal government doesn't continue."

Other counties affected in North Carolina include Montgomery and Mecklenburg as well as university teaching programs at UNC-Chapel Hill, Winston-Salem State, and ECU among several others.