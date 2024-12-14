ESPN's Herm Edwards shares advice to Belichick on college football transition: 'be yourself, coach'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The news broke Thursday that Bill Belichick will be the Tar Heels' head football coach.

Now that UNC has its leader, it's time to shape the rest of its staff. The eight-year Super Bowl champion will no longer be drafting players -- he's got to go recruit them.

Former Arizona State coach Herm Edwards, now an ESPN analyst, offered his advice to Belichick on making the transition from the NFL to college football.

"I would say be yourself, coach. Everyone loves you," he told ABC11. "Get a staff that can help you recruit.... 'you gotta get them' kind-of guys."

Before being hired in 2017, Edwards' previous coaching gig had been almost a decade prior with the Kansas City Chiefs.

It turned sour when Arizona State became the subject of an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations during COVID-19 in 2020. This ended in several key staff and players leaving.

Edwards finished his tenure at Arizona State (1-2) at 26-20 with one bowl win in five years.

Shops on Franklin Street are welcoming the surge of excitement surrounding a new coach on the sidelines at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

Competitive Recruiting

With Belichick joining the ACC, recruiting could get competitive. One head coach who's had a lot of success on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal is Duke University coach Manny Diaz.

The Blue Devils just signed 24 kids out of high school and a Tulane transfer.

Here's what he had to say about Belichick getting the job at Carolina:

"It's great for the league," Diaz said. "Our expectation is, no matter who the football coach is over there, we know our game is always going to be a great contest...It's one of the premier rivalries in all of college athletics, and the more spotlight that comes on it, the better for everybody."

