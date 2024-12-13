Bill Belichick announcement takes UNC community by storm: 'Chapel Bill'

Shops on Franklin Street are welcoming the surge of excitement surrounding a new coach on the sidelines at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bill Belichick has been the talk of Chapel Hill after being announced as UNC's new head football coach.

"This is a dream come true," Belichick said.

After six Super Bowl wins as an NFL head coach, he's now turning the world of college football upside down.

"I've always wanted to coach college football and it just never really worked out," he said.

In true Belichick fashion, he was introduced with the signature sleeveless hoodie he was known for on the sidelines as coach of the New England Patriots.

It wasn't long before Shrunken Head, a clothing store on Franklin Street hopped on the trend. As soon as the Belichick news dropped, their hoodies became popular, but they're still brainstorming for more ideas for Bill-mania merchandise.

"So our whole kind of spiel that's kind of been going around Chapel Hill right now is Chapel Bill as like a new little slogan. We had Mac is Back, and now Bill is in the House," said UNC freshman Kendall Babb, who works at the store.

And around campus, Bill is all anyone is talking about, especially Pats fans.

"Especially with Drake going to the Patriots that was already pretty great. And then now Bill Belichick coming here for his first college coaching opportunity is just even better," said Kayleigh Warlick, a Pats fan and UNC junior who works at Classic Carolina.

And the "Patriot Way," the roadmap to build a winning program, may be the Carolina way.

"I don't think it'll take him much time at all, he'll surround himself with the right people, key people, he's been the most successful coach," said Mark Longo. He grew up in Connecticut as a Patriots fan, and his wife is studying at UNC.

Many said they're also eager to attend football games this fall.

Coach Belichick's contract includes bonuses if UNC makes it to an ACC championship game, and even bigger bonuses depending on what level Bowl game they make it to.