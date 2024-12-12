Bill Belichick lands $10M yearly salary to coach UNC football

Belichick's contract at UNC includes a significant pay bump from what the school was paying Hall of Famer Mack Brown.

Belichick's contract at UNC includes a significant pay bump from what the school was paying Hall of Famer Mack Brown.

Belichick's contract at UNC includes a significant pay bump from what the school was paying Hall of Famer Mack Brown.

Belichick's contract at UNC includes a significant pay bump from what the school was paying Hall of Famer Mack Brown.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The University of North Carolina made it worth Bill Belichick's while to take the helm of his first ever college football team.

Belichick's yearly salary adds up to $10 million, a significant jump from the $5 million set aside for Mack Brown in his second stint in Chapel Hill.

Belichick's full contract details were posted to GoHeels.com.

It shows the contract is for five years, but only the first three years include guaranteed money. In addition, the buyout from Belichick's side is just $1 million after June 2025.

The contract also includes a litany of bonuses for Belichick based on the team's level of success on and off the field. For example, if Belichick accomplishes the unimaginable and wins a national title, he'll get a $1,750,000 bonus.

SEE ALSO | NFL world reacts with excitement, surprise, questions after Bill Belichick is hired to coach UNC

Other benefits included in Belichick's contract include a courtesy car, a membership to Chapel Hill Country Club, and an expense allowance of $100,000.