Man assaults 2 people, steals truck and crashes into Apex business, police say

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man assaulted two people Saturday before stealing a truck and crashing into an Apex business.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on E Williams Street.

According to the Apex Police Department, a man assaulted a person at the Circle K and fled the scene.

The victim then looked for help at the Apex Inspection Center, which is on the same block. The man assaulted another person before stealing a truck from the center and crashing it into nearby business, Apex Coins & Currency.

After assaulting two people, a man stole a truck and crashed into a business in Apex. Photo | Apex Police Department

Apex Fire Department said there was no one in the building at the time of the crash.

The suspect was apprehended on the scene. His identity is being withheld as they investigate, APD said.

He was charged with two counts of strongarm robbery and two counts of assault, with one inflicting serious injury, larceny to motor vehicle, and injury to property.

Apex Fire Department said there was no one inside Apex Coins & Currency at the time of the crash. Photo | Apex Police Department

Apex Coins & Currency will be closed until further notice because of the damage.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Apex Police Department at (919) 362-8661.

