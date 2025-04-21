Opulence of Southern Pines offers one stop destination for luxury: 'Everything here is curated'

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- Opulence of Southern Pines, a luxury shop that sells linens, soap, and much more to the Raleigh community.

It all began in 1995 when Neal Jarest transferred to Fort Bragg special forces from West Point. Jarest's wife, Tanda, was trying to navigate her national sales job in Southern Pines.

"Why don't you just open your own store. She said 'I can't.' and I said 'Yes, you can,'" Jarest said.

Tanda's hard work paid off. In the early 2000s, Opulence moved into a historic building in Southern Pines, which was said to be the first Standard Oil gas station on the East Coast in the 1940s, and briefly a failed NASCAR restaurant.

Neal is now retired, and the couple sells everything you can imagine while still finding time to pour into their loving marriage.

"Yeah, we've been working a long time together.. Still loving each other and living together," Jarest told ABC11.

Opulence has to other locations in Raleigh's Village District and a second location in Florida.

