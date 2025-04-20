Sunrise Easter service at Christ the King Lutheran Church brings Cary community together

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- From brunch and Easter egg hunts to traditional church gatherings, Easter Sunday was celebrated in a variety of ways across the Triangle.

Some marked the holiday before dawn with a sunrise service steeped in tradition and reflection.

At Christ the King Lutheran Church in Cary, worshippers gathered to prepare for the outdoor service at sunrise, honoring the origins of the Christian holiday.

"As you know, the women got to the tomb while it was still dark," a church leader told the congregation. "The revealing of Easter starts as the sun comes up."

"I love seeing the sunrise. That's just beautiful," service attendee Judy Kline told ABC11. "To be with each other and people that just want to spread love -- that's what it's all about. This church does a lot of community outreach."

As the sun rose over Cary, the community joined together in faith and fellowship to celebrate Easter in a powerful way.

Christ the King's Senior Pastor Daniel Pugh said the service was about more than tradition, it was about inclusion.

"I think it's important for people to know that all are welcome, no exceptions," Pugh said.

This is one of the first years since the COVID-19 pandemic that the church has been able to worship together in person for Easter.

"It's very uplifting to see the sunrise and to hear the music," Kline said.

SEE ALSO | What's open and closed on Easter Day 2025?

Featured video in media player is ABC11 24/7 Livestream