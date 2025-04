UNC Health's NICU babies celebrate Easter | PHOTOS

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC Health's tiniest patients celebrated their first Easter this weekend.

In the Triangle, Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) babies at UNC Children's Hospital and UNC Health Rex dressed in festive bunny ears and fuzzy tails, holding onto colorful eggs and plush carrots.

