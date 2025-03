NICU babies celebrate first St. Patrick's Day

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some of the tiniest members of the UNC Children's Hospital family are celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) got dressed up in festive green.