Ukrainians in Triangle celebrate Easter amid ongoing war

"We remember and believe that this holiday is the holiday that celebrates light over evil."

"We remember and believe that this holiday is the holiday that celebrates light over evil."

"We remember and believe that this holiday is the holiday that celebrates light over evil."

"We remember and believe that this holiday is the holiday that celebrates light over evil."

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Easter is a time of hope and rebirth, and for Ukrainians in the Triangle, it's bittersweet.

Dozens gathered at Ridge Road Baptist Church in Raleigh Saturday for traditional Pysanky (Ukrainian Easter egg) making, to bake traditional Eastern bread, and to listen to music.

For Ukrainians in the Triangle, it's a special chance to share their culture with Americans this year.

Orthodox Christian Easter operates on a different calendar than most Christian groups, meaning Easter often falls on a different Sunday, but this year, it falls on the same Sunday as the rest of the world.

For many, the ongoing war is still top of mind.

ALSO SEE: See which retailers are keeping their doors open on Easter

"Ukrainians are celebrating Easter this year with sorrow and because Ukraine continues to be occupied, pillaged, Ukrainians are killed and tortured," said Olena Kozlova-Pates.

But despite setbacks and uncertainty, they're not giving up.

"We remember and believe that this holiday is the holiday that celebrates light over evil, and so we're hopeful that there will be victory for Ukraine," she said.

ALSO SEE: Russian President Putin declares temporary 'Easter truce' in Ukraine

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared an "Easter truce" in the war in Ukraine, saying that the Russian side will cease military action from 6 p.m. local time Saturday night until midnight April 21.