See which retailers are keeping their doors open on Easter

Easter is nearly upon us.

As April 20 rolls around, stay up to date on which retailers are keeping doors open and which are closing up shop for the spring holiday.

Some of the nation's largest retailers have decided well in advance of April 20 whether or not they will be open for business on Easter.

Read on below to find out if your favorite stores will be open on Easter.

Lowe's will close on Easter

Lowes told ABC News via a representative that stores will be closed on Easter Sunday in order to "show appreciation toLowes associates for their dedication to serving our customers."

The representative added, "This day off will give our associates the opportunity to spend some extra time with their loved ones."

Walmart to keep open on Easter

Walmart, the nations largest retailer, told ABC News via a representative that all Walmart stores will remain open for business on Easter Sunday.

Marshalls, sister companies to close for Easter

A representative for TJX, the parent company to TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and Homesense, told ABC News that the aforementioned retailers will close on Easter.

"We consider ourselves an Associate-friendly company and we are pleased to give Associates the time to enjoy Easter with family and friends," the representative said.

Costco to close on Easter

According to Costcos website, U.S. warehouses are set to be closed on Easter Sunday, as the holiday is one of seven that Costco keeps closed for.

CVS to remain open with some reduced hours

CVS pharmacy plans to remain open on April 20, though some stores may have reduced hours for the holiday. A representative for CVS told ABC News that customers should call their local store to confirm Easter hours.

Albertsons banner stores to stay open

Most Albertsons banner stores including Safeway, Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, Vons and Tom Thumb will remain open on Easter Sunday, according to a representative for Albertsons.

For pharmacy hours, Albertsons recommends checking with your local store on the holiday.

