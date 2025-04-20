1 dead, 1 injured after Fayetteville shooting, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Fayetteville Sunday morning.

Authorities said it happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 6200 block of Yadkin Road.

Officers found a person with a gunshot wound, and they were taken to a hospital, where they died from their injuries. Another person was injured and was taken to a hospital by a personal vehicle.

The names of the two victims have not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released when available.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective C. Cross (472) 210-2381 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

