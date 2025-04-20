Man found dead in front yard of Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the front yard of a home in Fayetteville.

Police said officers responded to reports of a man who was hit by a vehicle in the 1400 block of Tangora Lane just before 7 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective E. Alrafai at (910) 723- 0327 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

