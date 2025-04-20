Section of Beryl Road to close for bridge construction, part of I-440 improvement project

Built in the 1960s, the oldest section of I-440 will finally be upgraded for the 21st century.

Built in the 1960s, the oldest section of I-440 will finally be upgraded for the 21st century.

Built in the 1960s, the oldest section of I-440 will finally be upgraded for the 21st century.

Built in the 1960s, the oldest section of I-440 will finally be upgraded for the 21st century.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Department of Transportation will soon close a section of Beryl Road near I-440.

The road will be closed for about a month, starting April 21 at midnight, as crews work to construct a new bridge as part of the I-440 improvements project. Construction is expected to be completed by May 19.

Drivers should allow extra time to reach their destinations and pay attention when approaching a work zone, NCDOT said.

Detours

Officials said eastbound Beryl Road will detour to Pylon Drive, Hutton Street to Ligon Street, Blue Ridge Road, Western Boulevard, Method Road back to eastbound Beryl Road.

Traffic for westbound Beryl will detour Method Road and Western Boulevard, and then drivers can choose to use Blue Ridge or Powell Drive to access points on Beryl.

What is the I-440 & Blue Ridge Road Improvements Project

Construction is happening on I-440 between south of Walnut Avenue in Cary and north of Wade Avenue in Raleigh to improve traffic along the Raleigh Beltline.

Built in the 1960s, this is the oldest section of I-440.

The project calls to add two more lanes to the interstate, replace pavement and bridges, and upgrade interchanges. There will also be a new connector road linking Blue Ridge Road and Hillsborough Street.

Blue Ridge Road has been closed on both sides of the railroad tracks just south of Hillsborough Street since October of 2022. It will remain closed until closer to the project completion date.

The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of this year.