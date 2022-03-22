NCDOT fast-tracks I-440 resurfacing project after 'fair amount of complaints'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A ride around Raleigh's Beltline can be smooth in some parts and rocky in others. The NCDOT recognizes there are poor road conditions in some spots for drivers and is fast-tracking a project to make repairs.The department is planning to resurface I-440 from Wake Forest Road to Wade Avenue in both directions.D'Andre Tillett is one of many drivers, who traverses the Beltline. He finds himself trying to maneuver around potholes and uneven pavement."I got a coupe (and) hit a bunch of stuff," said Tillett.The repaving project was originally slated for 2025.NCDOT spokesperson Marty Homan said a contract should be awarded in the next couple of months."It's a big project. It'll take a while," said Homan.Bridges will be rehabbed first and then the pavement between the bridges. Crews will be making the improvements at night and there will be lane closures.Homan said it will take two years before a ride on the Beltline is better for drivers."We've received a fair amount of complaints about that stretch, and we recognize it. We live here, too. We drive on the road, too and we will be addressing it as soon as we can," said Homan.As part of this project, the DOT will be adding drainage inlets near Glenwood Avenue, where there is often flash flooding when there's a quick-hitting rainstorm.The DOT said the current inlets get clogged easily and that leads to ponding on the Beltline.The department will be adding extra inlets near the known trouble spots.