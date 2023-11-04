Roads in Raleigh closing over weekend due to I-440, Blue Ridge Road projects

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A series of closures are scheduled to begin Sunday in Raleigh.
The closures will be for the I-440 and Blue Ridge Road improvements project.
Starting at 9 p.m. Sunday the ramp from Western Boulevard to i-440 West and the ramp from I-440 West to Melbourne Road will be closed. Then at 11 p.m. I-440 West is set to close from Western Boulevard to Walnut Street.
The roads will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday morning.
A pair of two-week closures are also expected to begin overnight on Sunday.
The ramp from I-440 West to Hillsborough Street will close with a detour, and Hillsborough Street is set to close again in front of the fairgrounds, so crews can conduct water line work.
Drivers should pay close attention to detour signs.