Roads in Raleigh closing over weekend due to I-440, Blue Ridge Road projects

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A series of closures are scheduled to begin Sunday in Raleigh.

The closures will be for the I-440 and Blue Ridge Road improvements project.

Starting at 9 p.m. Sunday the ramp from Western Boulevard to i-440 West and the ramp from I-440 West to Melbourne Road will be closed. Then at 11 p.m. I-440 West is set to close from Western Boulevard to Walnut Street.

The roads will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

A pair of two-week closures are also expected to begin overnight on Sunday.

The ramp from I-440 West to Hillsborough Street will close with a detour, and Hillsborough Street is set to close again in front of the fairgrounds, so crews can conduct water line work.

Drivers should pay close attention to detour signs.