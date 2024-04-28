Balloon release honors 13-year-old-shot, killed in Raleigh

Community members in Raleigh held a balloon release in honor of 13-year-old Mykia Daniel who was shot and killed.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh community came together Saturday to remember an 8th-grade student who was shot and killed earlier this week.

Hundreds gathered at Chavis Park to release balloons honoring 13-year-old Mykia Daniel who was shot and killed at an apartment complex in North Hills.

She was a student at Ligon Middle School.

Family and friends remembered Mykia as being a person who was full of life and had a lot of friends.

ALSO SEE:Raleigh Police charge juvenile in shooting death of 13-year-old girl

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder in the case.

Friends and family told ABC11 they hope her tragic loss can be a wake-up call for the impact of gun violence.

"It is now time for the clarion call, we've got to do something right now to make sure that we save our children," said Bishop Patrick Dewberry with New Revelations Church.

Some of Mykia's teachers and her principal from Ligon were also in attendance. They said they will have bereavement counselors available for students.