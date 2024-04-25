16-year-old arrested, charged in connection with Raleigh shooting death of 13-year-old girl

"She was a caring and a loving, scared child."

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police arrested and charged a juvenile Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting.

The Raleigh Police Department said a 16-year-old was charged with murder on a petition in connection with a shooting that happened Monday on North Hils Drive.

Monday morning police responded to North Hills Apartments near Crabtree Valley Mall where they found a 13-year-old girl's body with gunshot wounds.

The girl did not live at North Hills Apartments and it was unclear why she was there.

Police have not released the 16-year-old's identity.

Featured video is from a previous report