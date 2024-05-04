Driver injured after car crashes into a home in Harnett County

SPROUT SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A car crashed into a house Saturday morning in Sprout Springs.

Sprout Springs Fire Rescue, Harnett County EMS and NCSHP were called to the intersection of NC Highway 87 and Buffalo Lake Road.

When they arrived, units said they found an Infinity SUV on its side in the garage of a home.

Luckily, no one was home at the time of the crash.

The driver was taken to Womack Army Hospital in Fort Liberty for his injuries. He is expected to survive.

Investigators said the driver was traveling south on Buffalo Lake Road and did not stop at a light at NC Highway 87. The driver then went across all four lanes of Highway 87 before entering a yard and hitting a tree.

Investigators said this caused the car to roll and hit the garage of a home, rear first.