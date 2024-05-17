Elementary school teacher charged with secret peeping on student in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina teacher is being charged with secret peeping after he was accused of inappropriate behavior with a student.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Friday deputies removed Robert Herman from Efland-Cheeks Elementary School following the allegations.

Herman is charged with one count of secret peeping. He has been suspended with pay and is not allowed on any school campus or facility while the investigation is ongoing.

"Nothing is more important to Orange County Schools and all our public safety partners than the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff. Please know how much we appreciate our students, families, and community members who help us keep our schools safe at all times, and we always thank the Orange County Sheriff's Office for their continued partnership," Orange County Schools said.