Driver critically injured in Sampson County rollover crash

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Sampson County Friday evening.

Emergency officials were called to a crash in the area of NC Highway 24 at Dowdy Road.

When officials arrived they found a Chevrolet Tahoe on its roof in the middle of the westbound lanes.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

She was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital in critical condition.