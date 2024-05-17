Crime is down in Moore Square due to additional patrols, Raleigh city leaders say

The numbers related to the decrease in crime will be released on Friday.

The numbers related to the decrease in crime will be released on Friday.

The numbers related to the decrease in crime will be released on Friday.

The numbers related to the decrease in crime will be released on Friday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crime is down in Moore Square, Raleigh city leaders said, because of increased police patrols.

Raleigh police and city leaders will share updates on the decrease in crime and how they did it on Friday. The numbers surrounding this will also be released.

At the beginning of April, Raleigh City Council voted to extend their contract with Capitol Special Police for another three years. They have been manning added patrols of the GoRaleigh Station since December.

This came after major concerns from downtown businesses, especially around Moore Square and Wilmington Street.

WATCH | City extends contract for Capitol Special Police security patrols near GoRaleigh station

Raleigh city council voted to extend its contract with Capitol Special Police to patrol near the city's bus station in downtown.

The new contract was approved 5-3. Those three council members who voted against a new contract pointed to the lack of hard data related to engagements between Capitol Special Police and the public and the desire for a more holistic approach to downtown safety.

While they did not release any numbers then, both city leaders and Raleigh Police Department praised the effectiveness of the additional security patrols, which are in effect from 4 a.m. to midnight - the same hours as GoRaleigh's service.

Deputy Chief Rico Boyce said it had enabled them to respond more quickly to crimes in that area.

"They're able to quickly de-escalate that," he said. "RPD, we do have a presence down there, we quickly check in with them. Overall, it's been a great, like I said, collaboration between the two departments."

Local business owners have also shared they have seen a positive change in the area.