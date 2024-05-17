Damaging winds, hail possible with Saturday severe weather chance

There is a chance of scattered rain and isolated storms on Monday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A storm system will bring rain and storms Friday night through Saturday. There is a level 2 risk of severe storms in the Sandhills and a level 1 risk for the Triangle and areas north.

Damaging winds and hail are the main threats. Heavy rain may lead to some flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

There will be some breaks in the rain into midday Saturday before another round of thunderstorms kicks off later in the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms can then continue through the better part of tomorrow night.

Scattered showers and storms will continue through Sunday morning before tapering later in the afternoon.