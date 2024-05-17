St. Augustine's University being investigated by U.S. Department of Labor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that their Wage and Hour Division has opened an investigation into St. Augustine's University.

They did not release how many complaints they are looking into.

The college's interim president Dr. Marcuss Burgess revealed that the school has missed multiple payrolls starting in February.

"Our current financial situation, or lack thereof, has significantly hindered the operations across our campus, and I am acutely aware of the hardships it has caused. We are pursuing several opportunities around our greatest asset, our land. While we are on the brink of finalizing these transactions, the process has taken longer than anticipated," Burgess said in an email sent to staff back in Feb.

The investigation comes amid St. Augustine's fight to keep its accreditation status. The school has moved to online classes for students.

On December 3, the school's accrediting body, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) said its Board voted to remove Saint Augustine's University from its membership. This move would effectively strip the university of its accreditation.

The university also lost its accreditation appeal. It is currently in the arbitration process.

If the school loses its status, students cannot get financial aid. This is a huge concern as 85% of the SAU student body receives financial aid.