Saint Augustine's transition to online classes amid financial struggles, accreditation loss

This move came after a tough spring semester on campus.

This move came after a tough spring semester on campus.

This move came after a tough spring semester on campus.

This move came after a tough spring semester on campus.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This week starts the next chapter for Saint Augustine's University students and staff as the college transitions into virtual learning.

Monday marks the first day of online classes.

Students have shared that some of their professors have already made the switch to online to make the transition a smoother one.

This move came after a tough spring semester on campus.

This included the University's financial challenges, where the college's interim president revealed that the school missed multiple payrolls.

WATCH | St. Augustine's University president shares outlook on final day of in-person learning

Interim president Dr. Marcus Burgess admits that the Spring semester of 2024 has been a tough couple of months for the university, especially students.

The university also lost its accreditation appeal and now students say they are in limbo.

A Saint Augustine's freshman spoke with ABC11. He said he is transferring to another university after his spring semester.

A small group of students, including athletes, international students and students working internships, will remain on campus until the commencement ceremony in May.

The school will be making accommodations to provide food service for the remaining students.